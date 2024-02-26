Kamloops cancer centre budget omission raises fear of political games for MLA

Photo: KTW Royal Inland Hospital

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar is concerned the governing NDP may be stringing the Tournament Capital along following the revelation the $359-million Kamloops cancer centre project wasn’t in the 2024 budget released last week.

All business plan approved projects costing more than $50 million are required to be listed the provincial budget’s capital expenditures.

Milobar told Castanet Kamloops the omission raises “alarm bells” for him, noting the government could further delay listing the project in the budget until after the provincial election this fall.

Milobar said he has a “huge worry” that following an election the government could turn around and make excuses with the building site and geotechnical studies in order to get around or delay a pre-election promise.

“Until you actually see it physically written in black and white in a budget, it is a nice concept by a government, but it does not mean it's actually happening,” Milobar said.

Cancer centre will be on Q1 update

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy explained to Castanet the project missed the deadline for project submissions to be included in the budget before it was printed, which she described as a “substantial process”.

Conroy, however, did not explain why the $359-million Kamloops project missed this deadline.

The business plan for the facility was supposed to be completed by the end of 2023. Health Minister Adrian Dix did not announce its completion until Jan. 18, telling reporters at the time the plan was completed later in 2023 due to complications from the parking requirements.

It wasn’t until Feb. 8 — two weeks before the budget’s release — that the health minister announced the business case for the Kamloops cancer centre had been approved.

“But the reality is the Kamloops cancer centre is going to be built,” Conroy told Castanet, adding construction is to start in 2025.

Though the project missed the budget’s printing deadline, Conroy said it will be included in the province’s first quarter updated list of capital projects.

“There’s no worry about it not being built.” Conroy said.

The government announced earlier this month the project has moved to the request for qualifications to find designers and builders for the facility.

Alarm bells raised

Milobar, the Opposition BC United finance critic, doesn’t believe the project will end up included in the first quarter update given that this is an election year.

“We will not see it in writing in a provincial budget anywhere, anytime soon,” Milobar said.

He said the first quarter update is usually Sept. 15, but the writ will be dropped on the next provincial election sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, and there are provisions in the budget transparency act that release a government from having to issue that update if it’s too close to an election.

He said he cannot imagine any political party would drop a first quarter update so close to an election season.

“It just defies political logic that would happen,” Milobar said, adding he will be pressing the government to speed things up and release the document in August.

BC Liberals never promised cancer centre

A cancer centre has long been sought for Kamloops over the last 30-plus years, but multiple provincial governments have yet to accomplish the feat.

Milobar pointed out to Castanet Kamloops that his party never promised a cancer centre for Kamloops during its time in power during the 2000s and 2010s.

"Let's be fair, BC Liberals never promised the cancer center,” he said.

“It's only been the NDP government that has been in power both times when it's been promised and then we see games being played.”

In the run up to the 1991 election, a past NDP party made a similar promise for a Kamloops cancer centre campaign, which similarly went unfulfilled.

Milobar noted the BC Liberals only made the Kamloops cancer centre part of its platform in 2020, which is when the incumbent NDP matched that promise.

On the campaign trail in 2020, former Premier John Horgan said a Kamloops cancer centre would be built within the next four years if he won. A year after the election, Horgan indicated the facility would not be built by 2024, but rather as part of a “10-year cancer plan” for all of B.C.