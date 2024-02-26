Forecast calls for overcast skies, flurries and rain showers in Kamloops region

The coming week is expected to be damp and dark, with overcast skies, flurries and rain showers in the forecast for the Kamloops region, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. A high of 3 C is expected throughout the day. Cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is predicted overnight, with a low of -11 C.

Sunny skies are expected Tuesday with a high of -1 C. Cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries are predicted overnight, alongside a low of -2 C.

Overcast skies are predicted on Wednesday along with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. A high of 10 C is forecast. Cloudy skies and a low of -2 C is expected during the evening.

Thursday will once again see cloudy skies, a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Overcast skies are expected overnight with a low of -2 C.

Friday will see cloudy skies and a high of 8 C. Overcast skies will continue into the evening as temperatures dip to a low of -2 C.

Cloudy skies and highs around 8 C are forecast to continue over the weekend.