Highway 97 reopens after large tree cleared from road, power restores to homes

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 4:52

Highway 97 has reopened in both directions near Monte Creek after a large tree that fell across power lines was cleared from the road, according to Drive BC.

BC Hydro said power was restore to all homes affected by the incident.

UPDATE: 3:32 p.m.

Highway 97 has opened to single-lane alternating traffic after being closed in both directions due to a large tree that fell across power lines.

DriveBC said motorists can expect delays.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near Duck Range Road, south of the junction between highways 1 and 97 near Monte Creek.

Nine homes are still without power. BC Hydro says crews are currently on-site.

ORIGINAL: 1:20 p.m.

A large tree has fallen across power lines on Highway 97 east of Kamloops, closing the highway and knocking out power for a handful of homes in the area.

The incident happened just before 1p.m. near Duck Range Road, south of the junction between highways 1 and 97 near Monte Creek.

Highway 97 is currently closed in both directions. Additionally, nine homes in the area are without power.

Strong winds are forecast across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior Sunday, with gusts up to 80 km/h expected on some mountain highways.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed for, but BC Hydro crews are on their way to the scene.