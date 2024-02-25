Kamloops rallies in support of Ukraine as Russian invasion hits second anniversary

The war is not over — and more help and awareness from the international community is needed.

That was the message people gathered outside city hall in Kamloops wanted people to know as they gathered to mark a grim two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

About 60 people, many holding signs and flags, gathered outside city hall near the Overlanders statue, at First Avenue and West Victoria Street, where they received the occasional honk from passing traffic.

The rally included prayers and hymns lead by Pastor Andrzej Wasylinko of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Church in North Kamloops, as well as speeches by local politicians — Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo MP Frank Caputo.

The event was one of many that have been held weekly outside city hall since the war started, but Saturday’s appeared to draw a bigger crowd, TRU professor Ihor Stasyuk told Castanet Kamloops.

“We want to support our country,” Stasyuk said of his family’s attendance on Saturday.

Wasylinko described the show of support as “beautiful,” and noted there are usually less people.

He said the local church continues to assist those who have fled war in Ukraine with finding housing and making connections with different organizations that can help.

“It is always an ongoing process, and even new people are still coming,” Wasylinko said.

Show of support

Surrounded by his wife and their two young children, Stasyuk said they attend as many of the rallies as they can to show their support.

“There is no other way for us to go,” Statsyuk said. “We are not on the battlefield, but we have to make sure other countries hear our voices.”

Yuliia Voloshchenko said she wants to spread the word that the war in Ukraine is still being fought, noting while other world events can pull focus, it's still important to remind everyone the people of Ukraine continue to be killed and are fighting for their independence.

“I don't know how you cannot be here when it's about your country, when it's about your people,” Voloshchenko said.

Denys Sakevych, from Poltava, Ukraine, could be seen holding up a sign saying “Stop Russia.” He said he attended the rally because he wanted to support his country in some way while he is attending school in Canada.

Chris Brewer could be found holding up a Ukrainian flag at the rally. He told Castanet Kamloops he feels strongly about supporting Ukraine in the war, adding he has many friends back in the European country.

Thoughts are with family and friends

The Stasyuk family has called Canada home for decades, but still has loved ones in Ukraine.

Stasyuk’s wife, who did not wish to give her name, said on this anniversary her mind is on her relatives back home.

“It’s stressful every day. Every day we’re checking the news, every day I’m speaking with my mom,” she said.

Yuliia Medvedieva, who could be found at the very first rally in Kamloops supporting Ukraine, held a few days after Russia invasded, said the past two years have been easier since her parents moved to Canada, but she still worries about relatives back home defending the country.

Voloshchenko, who’s worked in Kamloops since 2020, said her family fled Kharkiv when the war began and have been living in Germany ever since.

She said she reflects on the day war began, adding she had to call her parents back home to tell them to head to a bomb shelter.

Voloshchenko said she also thinks about her younger brother, who won’t likely be able to resume a normal education not being able to return to Ukraine.

Hope for the future

Voloshchenko said she doesn’t think the war will end soon.

“But I hope to see some movements in the progress of the war,” she said. “I hope to see some changes in the discourse around this war.”

The Stasyuk family says the war has felt even longer as they have relatives in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Stasyuk said he is hopeful the war will end, but it’s evident to him the conflict will not be resolved quickly.

“There was some hope when Ukraine was advancing, there was this counter-offensive, but it didn't go as fast and as good as everybody expected. So it's like back and forth,” Stasyuk said.

Stasyuk said he’s hopeful Ukraine will win with the support of its allies, noting the war is all about resources.

When war broke out, Russia launched a full-scale invasion. Today the frontlines are being held along the country’s eastern border, with Russia in control of various cities from Bakhmut in the north to Krynyk in the south, according to maps published by the BBC.

According to the UN Humanitarian Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, more than 10,500 Ukrainian civilians have died since the war began and another 20,000 have been injured.