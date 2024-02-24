Stankoven set for Saturday night NHL debut with Stars in Carolina

Photo: Texas Stars Logan Stankoven has been called up by the NHL's Dallas Stars.

Kamloops product Logan Stankoven is set to make his NHL debut in North Carolina.

The Dallas Stars announced they have called up the 20-year-old former Kamloops Blazer from their AHL development affiliate on Saturday along with defence man Derrick Pouliot.

Stars forward Tyler Sequin is out with a lower body injury and Stankoven is expected to take his place on the third line between Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnson.

The Stars are on the road in Raleigh where they will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena at 5 p.m.

Stankoven, who was born and raised in Kamloops, leads the AHL in points with 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games with the Texas Stars.

Stankoven nearly made his NHL debut earlier this week in New York, but was sent down to the minors moments before the puck dropped.