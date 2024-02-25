TNRD will present resolutions at SILGA conference in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is putting forward a pair of resolutions at this year’s Southern Interior Local Government Association convention being held in Kamloops from April 30 to May 3.

The regional district is seeking support in asking the province to treat communities ravaged by fire, flood and other natural disasters equally, and to set up matching funds for rural community utility systems.

The first resolution asks that the B.C. government commit to ensuring all people impacted by natural disaster regardless of jurisdictional boundary receive the same level and access to support when rebuilding homes, businesses and lives.

The resolution goes on to note the 2021 Lytton Creek wildfire in making this request.

Need for equality

This past January, Area I (Blue Sky Country) Director Tricia Thorpe told her fellow board members that while the Village of Lytton was given millions of dollars from the province to rebuild homes, those who live just outside the town within the TNRD were not given government funding.

“If you were on the other side of that magical line, you didn't get any of the provincial funding, which has created this division in a community that's already suffering,” said Thorpe, whose electoral area includes the Lytton.

During that January meeting, Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor clarified that none of those millions of dollars were delivered directly to residents, but rather to the Village to assist with rebuilding infrastructure.

“The cleanup of the properties was really to help with that infrastructure rebuild,” O’Connor told the board.

Water system funds need boost

Meanwhile, a second resolution suggests the provincial government establishes an annual funding mechanism for small community utility systems (less than 500 connections) that would match revenue from user fees charged by regional districts, as the water systems are not sustainable if funded via user fees alone.

The motion also asks the government to consider using funding from property purchase transfer tax of the homes connected to the utility systems for this purpose.

Kamloops City Coun. Bill Sarai, who sits on the TNRD board and is SILGA’s second vice-president, told Castanet Kamloops resolutions passed at the convention will be sent for consideration at the larger Union of BC Municipalities Convention in the fall.

If passed, it will be sent to the provincial government for consideration, but, Sarai said, even at just the SILGA level the province should be aware of the motions.

SILGA works on behalf of dozens of municipalities, villages and districts in the Southern Interior region, representing them at the provincial and federal levels.

SILGA is comprised of ten cities, nine districts, four towns, seven villages, six regional districts and one resort municipality. Its boundaries extend from Lillooet to Revelstoke and from Osoyoos to Clinton and Blue River.