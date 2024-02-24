Survey results show divided opinion on proposed Kamloops intersection improvements

Photo: KTW file

Public opinion on proposed changes to a busy downtown Kamloops intersection appears to be divided, with 51 per cent of survey respondents saying they don’t support traffic flow adjustments eyed for First Avenue and Lansdowne Street.

Kamloops council will hear Tuesday from city staff about public engagement that took place in January about the proposed intersection changes, which includes replacing a southbound left turn lane from First to Victoria Street with a northbound left turn lane from First to Lansdowne and West Victoria Street.

Staff are recommending council approve continuing with the design and construction of the short-term traffic flow improvements, and revisit improvement options in the future.

In a report prepared for the council meeting, staff say an online survey generated 483 responses in a two-week period.

Respondents were almost equally split, with 49 per cent saying they supported the proposed changes, while 51 per cent said they were opposed.

Those in opposition to the project said they didn’t support the changes because of general traffic or access concerns (38 per cent), and wanted more consideration for active transportation users (25 per cent).

Out of all survey respondents, 31 per cent identified as business owners or employees who work in the downtown core. Thirty-six per cent said they travel through the intersection at Lansdowne and First daily, and an additional 38 per cent said they travel through the junction two to three times per week.