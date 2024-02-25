Kamloops council to consider OCP, zoning changes for massive Aberdeen residential development

Photo: City of Kamloops A change to proposed park space located in a massive Aberdeen development site will go before Kamloops council on Tuesday.

Proposed changes for part of a massive development site in southeast Aberdeen, including the relocation of a space set aside for a future park, will go before Kamloops city council next week.

Zoning and community plan amendments needed to make way for the Edinburgh subdivision went before Kamloops council — and passed unanimously — after a public hearing in 2020. At the time, council heard plans for the area included 1,600 residential units over the next 20 years.

In a report written for council’s Tuesday meeting, city staff said the applicant is proposing a number of zoning and Official Community Plan amendments for a portion of the development site.

If approved, these changes would move a proposed neighbourhood park to a larger, more central site, and would make way for the development of single family, two family, and multi-family residences.

The park site is proposed to be relocated from the south end of Edinburgh Boulevard to the end of Bentall Drive. The staff report said East Highlands Park will be designated in 2027, with construction tentatively set for 2029.

“General public input will occur later this year in relation to the Parks Master Plan update. It is anticipated that the park could include amenities such as a playground, washroom building, water park, greenspace/grass area, picnic tables, trees and an off-street parking lot,” the report said.

The developer is looking to rezone a portion of 2720, 2725 and 2800 Bentall Dr. to permit a mix of housing types.

The report noted there is an area designated for educational and institutional use in order to accommodate a future school, and this site will remain at the southern extend of the neighbourhood.

Only part of the lands slated for development are being rezoned, and more zoning amendments will be needed during subsequent development phases in the Edinburgh subdivision.

Council will be asked to vote on authorizing a public hearing for the proposed zoning bylaw and OCP changes.

According to the staff report, the developer hosted a virtual open house in December after handing out notices to the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association and nearby properties.

The report noted the main concerns raised during the open house were around traffic and access, the future school site and infrastructure.