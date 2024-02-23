231594
Kamloops  

Inflatable obstacle course ready for 'playtime' this weekend at TCC pool, City of Kamloops says

Obstacle course on water

The City of Kamloops is setting up a giant inflatable obstacle course this weekend on the Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

The Wibit AquaTrack will be inflated and ready for “playtime fun,” the city said Friday in a post on social media.

“This is a water obstacle course where running, climbing, jumping and sliding will provide fun for ages seven-plus,” the post said.

The course will be set up on Saturday and Sunday, the city said.

Registration is not required. For more information, click here.

