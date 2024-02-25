Two years in federal prison for Kamloops fentanyl dealer

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops addict who was busted three years ago with 13 grams of potentially deadly drugs has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison.

Marcy Gordon-Filatoff, 61, was sentenced Friday in B.C. Supreme Court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gordon-Filatoff was arrested on March 8, 2021, after her vehicle was pulled over by an RCMP constable conducting patrols on the Tk’emlups reserve.

She was the driver and lone occupant, and she was arrested after the Mountie spotted a Taser in the back seat. A subsequent search of the vehicle and Gordon-Filatoff’s purse turned up 13 grams of drugs, including fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine and benzos.

Gordon-Filatoff has a criminal record including four previous convictions for possession for the purpose of trafficking, for which she received a 24-month prison sentence.

Federal Crown prosecutor Rhea Alcantara sought another two-year sentence, while defence lawyer Alexander Watt suggested house arrest, arguing Gordon-Filatoff was only dealing to survive.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith sentenced Gordon-Filatoff to two years in prison. He said house arrest was not appropriate given the likelihood she will reoffend.

“I have no difficulty concluding that the safety of the community would be endangered by Ms. Gordon-Filatoff serving her sentence in the community,” he said.

“Because she is certain to reoffend and the gravity of the potential damage if she were to reoffend could not be more serious.”

Gordon-Filatoff had been free on bail. She was arrested at the conclusion of Friday’s hearing to begin serving her sentence.

In addition to the prison time, Gordon-Filatoff was ordered to submit a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database and handed a lifetime firearms prohibition.