Indigenous advocate, educator DeRose tapped as next TRU chancellor

Photo: TRU New TRU chancellor DeDe DeRose

Thompson Rivers University has named B.C.'s first superintendent of Aboriginal achievement as its next chancellor.

DeDe DeRose will begin her term on March 1. As chancellor, she will preside over convocation ceremonies and serve as a member of the university’s board of governors and senate.

Born in Williams Lake to a Secwépemc family, DeRose is a member of the Esk’etemc First Nation. Her Secwépemc name is Tse7ekw te Spi7uw (Sunrise Golden Eagle), which means Divine Spirit giving warmth, light and life.

DeRose is a prominent advocate for Indigenous education, and her championing the inclusion of Indigenous languages, history and culture in curriculum has been instrumental in fostering a more inclusive and comprehensive educational environment, a TRU news release said.

Her career includes tenure as B.C.'s first superintendent of Aboriginal achievement. She also served as a principal within the Kamloops-Thompson school district.

DeRose’s accolades include awards such as the inaugural Teacher Educator Award from the Association of BC Deans of Education.

She has also served on various boards and committees, including the UBC President’s Advisory Board for Indigenous People and the Verna J. Kirkness Foundation.

“Her work has consistently aimed at improving educational outcomes for Indigenous students and enhancing community involvement in education,” TRU’s release goes on to state.

DeRose succeeds Nathan Mathew as TRU’s chancellor, whose term has ended.

She will be formally installed in a ceremony later this spring.