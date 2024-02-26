Attacker who tackled elderly man in Kamloops intersection was in midst of football delusion, court told

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who tackled an elderly stranger in a busy Kamloops intersection was in the midst of a delusion in which he thought he was on the gridiron playing in a football game, a judge has been told.

Darian Inman, 26, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of assault, mischief and theft under $5,000.

Court heard Inman was causing a disturbance at the CIBC on Notre Dame Drive on Jan. 3, 2023, behaving aggressively and refusing to leave. When he finally did, he attacked an elderly man in the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Columbia Street.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said the victim was crossing the street “going about his own business” when the assault took place. She said numerous motorists stopped to help the injured man.

Inman later blamed the attack on a delusion in which he believed he was playing football, court heard.

The mischief charge stemmed from an incident last May in which Inman caused more than $500 worth of damage to the property of Interior Community Services, and the theft charge dates back to Sept. 13, when he stole $56 worth of vitamins from London Drugs.

“I’ve been trying to stay out of the system and do better but I keep finding myself in trouble,” Inman said in court.

“I regret that incident at the intersection.”

Defence lawyer Murray Armstrong said Inman struggles with addictions and mental health issues.

“You can see his explanation with respect to the assault, at the time thinking he was playing football,” he said.

“He certainly doesn’t deny what he has done and he does express regret for harming that individual.”

Winters said she would have sought jail but for Inman’s network of supports in the community.

“The Crown position initially was that a custodial sentence was called for because of the random nature of this attack, especially because [the victim] was a member of the public that’s just going about his own business, and that it happened in the street with members of the public around,” she said.

“There was a need for denunciation and deterrence. However … I understand that Mr. Inman now has an established support network that is trying to assist him to find some stability.”

Winters said Inman and the community would be best served by a sentence that allowed him to continue to progress with his supports.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for 18 months of probation.

“There are precious few resources here, and they are really tapped,” Frame said.

“So the fact that you’ve got them, you need to make sure that you’re taking advantage of them and staying out of the system.”

While on probation, Inman will be bound by a so-called Rogers Order, which requires an offender to attend all doctors’ appointments and take medication and counselling as directed. He will also be required to have no contact with any of the complainants and pay $560.34 in restitution to Interior Community Services, among other conditions.