Kamloops law enforcement groups take a chilly swim, raise $4,000 for Special Olympics

The hot coffee was flowing after dozens of Kamloops first responders, law enforcement representatives and members of the community jumped into the chilly Thompson River on Friday in support of Special Olympics BC.

CVSE officer Josh Burneau, organizer of the Polar Plunge in Kamloops, said the icy water is “just as daunting” as it was when he first participated four years ago.

“You kind of just head first go in, and just know that there's warm coffee and good people waiting for you on the other side,” said Burneau, who was shivering but in good spirits after the short swim.

This year’s Polar Plunge was held Friday morning at Riverside Park, in cloudy conditions with a temperature of 3 C — notably warmer than last year’s event, which saw the mercury drop as low as -40 C with wind chill.

Representatives from the Kamloops RCMP detachment, Kamloops Fire Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rangers, Natural Resources, B.C. Corrections and the city's community services division took part in the plunge, which also included a few city councillors.

Burneau thanked participants and supporters who contributed to the Kamloops event, which raised nearly $4,000 in support of Special Olympics B.C. He noted most of the money raised will stay in Kamloops to help local athletes.

“When we did this four years ago, it was me and one RCMP officer, and we never thought that it would grow to be this big. … It’s overwhelming to look and just see everybody who came out to support today,” Burneau said.

He said fundraisers like the Polar Plunge help to support Special Olympics athletes as they participate in programs and events year-round.

“When you go to the events that the Special Olympics put on throughout the year, it's awesome to see the athletes, the look of pride, the look of acceptance they have on their face,” Burneau said.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley joined in for this year’s plunge — the second time he’s participated in the event.

“It was quite refreshing today. And it's amazing to see the turnout and the support for such an amazing event,” Pelley said.

When asked why it’s important for RCMP to be involved each year, Pelley said the detachment is a big supporter of the Special Olympics — and couldn’t help but throw a good-natured challenge to the city’s firefighters.

“I look forward to it every year, and the backbone is our members that are involved in supporting such a cause," he said.

"And also, we wanted to be out here to ensure that we’re not one-upped by KFR, as well.”