Mounties seek witnesses to fatal head-on crash in Monte Creek

Photo: Contributed

The BC Highway Patrol is hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed a head-on collision between two semi-trucks that claimed the life of a driver earlier this month.

On Feb. 12, two semis collided along Highway 97 in Monte Creek, just east of Kamloops, shortly after 5:30 p.m. The cash occurred near Duck Range Road and the highway was closed between Barnhartvale and Hanna roads for several hours.

The collision claimed the life of Mike Beernaerts, who was behind the wheel of a Reimer Bros. transport truck.

According to BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Melissa Jongema, the crash has been determined to have been the result of one of the drivers failing to navigate a bend in the road.

Jongema told Castanet earlier this month police may lay charges against the surviving driver if it is determined that person caused the crash.

Now police are seeking witnesses who have not already spoken to the RCMP.

Anyone with dashcam footage or evidence of pre-collision driving behaviour as well as post-collision footage is being asked to come forward and contact the BC Highway Patrol's Kamloops office at 250-828-3111, extension two.