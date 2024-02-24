Pickup truck gunman avoids jail after Ashcroft RCMP bungle rifle seizure

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops-area man who pointed a rifle at a family in a vehicle will stay out of jail because police seized the firearm in an illegal search.

Darryl Kirkpatrick, 57, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of uttering threats.

Court heard a family of four — mom and dad in the front, two boys in the back — were driving in the Ashcroft area on Sept. 14 when the offence took place.

“They were driving in their vehicle behind a black Chevy Silverado registered to Mr. Kirkpatrick, who was in the passenger seat while a female was driving the vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“Mr. Kirkpatrick pointed a rifle at [the driver] and his family. He leaned out the front passenger window aiming the rifle as Mr. Kirkpatrick’s vehicle passed [the family’s] vehicle.”

The parties did not know one another.

The driver’s wife called 911 and police responded quickly — maybe too quickly. Charter-violating work on the part of Mounties meant Kirkpatrick did not face serious firearms charges that could have resulted in significant prison time.

“Unfortunately, the search of the vehicle was done illegally,” Janse said. “So Crown is proceeding as if the firearm was imitation because we cannot prove that the firearm is a firearm.”

In addition to the rifle, Janse said ammunition was also found inside Kirkpatrick's truck.

Kirkpatrick has a criminal record dating back to 1996. His last conviction was in 2020.

Defence lawyer Chris Thompson said Kirkpatrick was an elite hockey player in his younger years who would have made it to the professional ranks but for his small stature.

Thompson suggested CTE — a brain disease found to have afflicted many athletes who played collision sports like hockey and football — was to blame for some of Kirkpatrick’s troubles.

“He’s had symptoms of head spinning, heart pounding, head pressure and short temper,” he said. “A very short temper has caused him a lot of problems.”

CTE can only be diagnosed after death.

Thompson said Kirkpatrick has struggled with alcohol and was drunk at the time of the offence, but he's since taken steps to address the issue.

Kirkpatrick wrote a letter of apology that was submitted in court.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a four-month conditional sentence order and a further eight months of probation.

As part of his sentence, Kirkpatrick will be prohibited for the entire 12 months from possessing weapons, consuming drugs and alcohol or having contact with any of the complainants. He will be bound by a curfew for the first four months.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and issued a five-year firearms prohibition.