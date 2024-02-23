TRU president to address Kamloops city council on overpass debate

Photo: City of Kamloops

Thompson Rivers University President Brett Fairbairn is slated to address Kamloops city council next week on the proposed pedestrian overpass crossing Summit Drive that has driven a wedge between the institution and the municipality.

Fairbairn, alongside Warren Asuchak, TRU's vice-president of campus infrastructure, will address council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, asking the city to reconsider a Feb. 6 decision to tell the university they will not budge on considering an alternate location for the $10 million bridge.

City council heard earlier this month that TRU has hired a consultant to complete a third independent review of the potential location along Summit Drive for the project. The cost of the pedestrian and bicycle overpass is intended to be split equally between TRU and the City of Kamloops.

Council, in turn, voted 8-1in favour of sending the university a letter seeking clarity on the new study’s purpose, and making clear they will not reconsider the location of the overpass — and they aren’t interested in waiting until April to find out what the new study says.

Issue going to TRU's board

On Friday afternoon, the TRU board of governors is expected to receive a rundown of the situation with the city.

Two previous engineering studies were undertaken in 2012 and 2022 for the overpass and city staff said they were confident in the current proposed location.

The locations being debated by the city and TRU are metres apart along Summit Drive. According to city staff, shortly after funding was secured for the project, TRU requested considering examining a potential location 160 metres south of the proposed recommended location from the 2012 and 2022 studies.

"I'm bothered by TRU, which said in 2023 that this could be built in two years — so we were gung-ho," Coun. Dale Bass said during a Feb. 6 city council meeting.

"Now they’re playing games, now they’re talking of other locations."

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of administration and finance, told Castanet Kamloops the university was “agnostic” about the location of there bridge, but previous studies didn’t take into account the expected growth of TRU campus and how students and residents will move through the area.