North Shore BIA seeks upping business levy as workload broadens

Photo: Castanet NSBIA executive director Jeremy Heighton addresses membership at the 2023 AGM.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association is hoping its members will give them a raise for the first time in 10 years.

The NSBIA held its annual general meeting on Thursday evening and, this spring, membership will be asked to approve a new levy of 8.2 cents per $10,000 of assessed property value over the NSBIA’s next five-year mandate. The amount is a 1.1 cent increase over the previous 7.1 cents, with a lift of 2.5 per cent annually for inflation.

NSBIA executive director Jeremy Heighton says the organization’s ask comes as the BIA’s scope and operations have grown over the years.

In the six years he’s been at the helm, the NSBIA has gone from having one part-time and one full-time employee, which was himself. Today it employs two full and two part-time employees as well as about 10 others contracted out for their clean team program and Citizens on Patrol (CAP) team members.

Heighton told Castanet Kamloops the NSBIA used to focus on small projects, but today it has a broader scope and provides more services in areas of marketing, events, advocacy and business services activities.

“We’ve gone from that small project ideology to a reimagining of the North Shore,” Heighton told a crowd of about 17 members gathered at the Parkview Activity Centre.

He noted work with the City of Kamloops on the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan and Public Realm Improvement Fund redeveloping the Tranquille Corridor as some of the “big stuff” the NSBIA has been working on. The NSBIA, in 2024, is also making its clean team a permanent fixture, funding four positions year round. Its Citizens on Patrol (CAP) team will also be year-round with two full-time positions.

Heighton told Castanet Kamloops the average levy increase is about $120, but the actual numbers will vary wildly, from about a $60 levy on the low end to $12,000 for a massive property like the Kamloops Airport. He noted each individual levy also will not be known.

The City of Kamloops will now send out letters of sufficiency in April or May outlining the NSBIA’s new charge. Those in favour of keeping the NSBIA in place will not need to reply. It would take 50 per cent of opposition North Shore business property owners (150) to have the organization disbanded.

At the AGM, Heighton said the NSBIA is not entirely reliant on the levy, noting the 2024 budget projects a little more than $244,000 in revenue from the levy, but another $371,000 in the form of things such as sponsorships, fees and grants.