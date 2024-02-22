231260
Kamloops  

Everyone welcome at spring training for Boogie the Bridge, starting early March

Spring training for the annual Boogie the Bridge will kick off in a few weeks, and people of all ages — and all paces — are welcome to take part.

Run Club’s clinics will run on Sunday mornings, starting March 3 at 8 a.m., and Tuesday evenings, starting March 5 at 6 p.m. Both training sessions will run for eight weeks.

Programming is available for power walking, people learning to run, and training for five kilometre, 10 kilometre and 21 kilometre distances.

People wishing to participate in the training program can visit runclub.ca or send an email for more information.

This year’s Boogie the Bridge event will take place on Sunday, April 28.

