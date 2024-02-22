Everyone welcome at spring training for Boogie the Bridge, starting early March

Photo: Castanet Boogie the Bridge participants share a high five after finishing the 2022 event. Training for this year's Boogie the Bridge will kick off on Sunday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 5.

Spring training for the annual Boogie the Bridge will kick off in a few weeks, and people of all ages — and all paces — are welcome to take part.

Run Club’s clinics will run on Sunday mornings, starting March 3 at 8 a.m., and Tuesday evenings, starting March 5 at 6 p.m. Both training sessions will run for eight weeks.

Programming is available for power walking, people learning to run, and training for five kilometre, 10 kilometre and 21 kilometre distances.

People wishing to participate in the training program can visit runclub.ca or send an email for more information.

This year’s Boogie the Bridge event will take place on Sunday, April 28.