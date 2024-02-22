TRU will unveil fourth chancellor in university history on Friday afternoon

Photo: Castanet

Thompson Rivers University officials have called a news conference for Friday afternoon to unveil a new chancellor — the fourth in the institution's 20 years as a full-fledged university.

Nathan Matthew, TRU’s current chancellor, was first appointed to the position in 2018 and was renewed for a second term in 2020.

Matthew is the university's third chancellor after Wally Oppal and Sen. Nancy Greene Raine. Oppal served two terms, from 2010 to 2018, while Green Raine served from 2004 to 2010.

A volunteer role, the chancellor presides over TRU's convocation ceremonies and sits on the university’s board of governors and senate. Chancellors serve three-year terms.

