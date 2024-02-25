City of Kamloops invites non-profits to apply for 2024 Community Art Grants

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is inviting non-profits to apply for this year’s Community Art Grants.

In a news release, the city said grants are awarded once per year, and are available for projects promoting the development and awareness of arts in the community.

Last year, $30,000 was awarded to 13 local organizations, including theatre and musical groups, business improvement associations, and cultural societies.

The deadline to apply for this year’s grant funding is 4 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.