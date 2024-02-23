Kamloops Mounties apprehend man with weapons drawn along West Victoria Street

Photo: Contributed

Police had weapons drawn along West Victoria Street in a highly visible takedown Wednesday evening following a report of an aggressive man armed with a knife.

An eyewitness told Castanet Kamloops the incident was “dramatic,” adding the man lunged at a woman earlier in the evening.

The witness said the woman was walking by the man who was trying get into the Emerald House shelter.

The man and woman appeared to exchange words when the man lunged at her with some sort of weapon, causing the woman to run into the street, where she tripped and fell in the middle of the road.

The woman appeared distraught, but otherwise unharmed and the man began walking eastbound, but returned to the shelter shortly afterwards.

The eyewitness said she called police, who arrested the man “without much fuss.”

She said one officer appeared to have a Taser drawn on the man and another appeared to have something “way bigger” that looked like a beanbag gun.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the 200-block of West Victoria Street for a report of a man who had allegedly lunged at a person with a knife.

She said multiple officers attended, located and arrested a suspect.

"A knife was seized as part of the investigation," Evelyn said.

"The suspect was lodged in cells, to be assessed by the integrated crisis team. He was later transported to hospital under the Mental Health Act for assessment and care."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video can contact police at 250-828-3000.