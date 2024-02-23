Two years in prison for 'unsophisticated' hammer robbery at North Kamloops store

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who wielded a hammer while holding up a North Kamloops convenience store — an unsophisticated robbery that was fuelled by drugs — has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

Jacob James Michael Jones, 39, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

Court heard Jones walked into the 7-Eleven on Eighth Street at about 8:15 p.m. on April 23 and pulled a hammer from his pants.

“Mr. Jones demanded money and made a couple of swinging motions with the hammer,” Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said in court.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed sum of $5 and $10 bills, as well as some change, and Jones fled on foot. Martin said the whole interaction lasted less than a minute.

“Police responded shortly thereafter and located Mr. Jones a short distance away at a liquor store,” he said.

"He bought some alcohol with the money he had just stolen.”

Jones, who appeared in court via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, has a lengthy criminal record including convictions for violent and property offences.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said the “drug-fuelled” hold-up was not well thought out.

“It was not a very sophisticated robbery — there was no real foresight or concern for getting caught,” he said.

"He got arrested shortly thereafter and very candidly admitted his involvement to the police.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a jail sentence of two years less a day, plus a further 18 months of probation.

While on probation, Jones will be required to take addictions counselling as directed and prohibited from possessing weapons.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and handed a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Jones has been in custody since his arrest. Once he is given credit for time served, he will have 270 days remaining on his sentence.