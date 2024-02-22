European Bistro going out of business after two-year run in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

A bistro on Tranquille Road is shutting its doors after less than two years in business.

Eddies European Bistro, 273 Tranquille Rd., plans to close on March 2, according to a social media post from the North Shore Business Improvement Association.

The restaurant held its ribbon cutting in September of 2022, and was opened by Eduard Steiger — a 15-year resident of Kamloops who said it was his dream for 20 years to open a restaurant.

“I have a granite business, and my dream was to open a restaurant,” Steiger told Castanet Kamloops during his grand opening two years ago.

Eddies European Bistro is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serves a variety of food, including pizza and donairs.