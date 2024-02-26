Global advocate for food sovereignty and sustainability to deliver lecture at TRU

Photo: Thompson Rivers University Dr. Vandana Shiva

Hungry minds are being invited to Thompson Rivers University’s campus to listen in on a lecture from a global leader advocating against corporate control of the world’s food system.

TRU said Dr. Vandana Shiva will be hosting a free lecture on campus, titled Earth Rights, Human Rights and Food Rights, that tackles food sovereignty and sustainability for this year’s Dean of Arts Distinguished lecture on Human Rights and Social Justice at TRU.

According to the university, Shiva is one of the most prominent and powerful environmental and feminist activists in the world who raises ecological awareness and grows, saves and distributes organic seeds to resist genetic modification.

Shiva is the founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology and the Navdanya movement for Earth democracy, which TRU says protects biodiversity, defends farmers’ rights and promotes organic farming.

“Food is a weapon,” she said in the documentary film, The Seeds of Vandana Shiva.

“When you sell real weapons, you control armies. When you control food, you control society. But when you control seeds, you control life on earth. We have a duty to save seeds.”

The event will be the second year of the annual lecture

The lecture is held in person and is open to students, alumni, faculty and members of the public. Registration is available online.

The lecture will be held on campus on March 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.