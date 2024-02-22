Merritt Mounties searching for woman missing for three weeks

Photo: Southeast District RCMP Tara Moran

Mounties are trying to find a missing woman who disappeared in Merritt three weeks ago.

Tara Moran, 27, was reported missing yesterday, and was last seen back on Jan. 31 in Merritt, according to police.

Moran stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 141 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they are concerned for Moran’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moran is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.