Council hears Kamloops parks rank high as city starts work on new 10-year master plan

Photo: Castanet Trails in Peterson Creek Park.

The City of Kamloops parks and civic facilities manager says the division’s annual benchmarking process shows the Tournament Capital ranking high for its parks when compared to other Canadian municipalities.

Jeff Putnam told council during a meeting earlier this month that the annual parks benchmarking process compared Kamloops to 20 other similar sized or larger municipalities, including Edmonton, Calgary, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Aurora, Red Deer and Surrey.

“There's 40 categories we compare each of ourselves against, and I'm really proud to say that Kamloops came number two overall — just behind the city of Calgary," he said.

"We have very high marks for parkland provision per capita, financial efficiency and operational excellence."

He noted Kamloops came in slightly below the mean when it comes to asset renewal for trails, pathways and washroom facilities.

Putnam said the division is intending to use this information as it looks to develop its new 10-year parks master plan in 2024, a direction approved by council during the Feb. 6 meeting.

He said the plan provides a framework for decisions related to park development, management and outdoor recreation.

The process to prepare the plan is expected to cost $100,000. Putnam noted the city had identified a grant opportunity — money received through the Capacity Funding for Local Governments Housing Initiative Fund — which will cover the cost.

He said the plan will take about 12 to 18 months to complete, and the parks division intends to embark on a detailed community engagement process involving seniors, people with disabilities, youth, business groups and the Indigenous community.

He noted the 2013 Parks Master Plan was “extremely successful,” with a 92 per cent completion rate.

Among other initiatives, the city has added skateboard and longboard facilities and an all-wheels pump track, a new cross country ski trail in Aberdeen.

Putnam said the city hit 1 million nature park visits in 2021.