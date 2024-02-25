Kamloops council extends thanks to outgoing Rocky Mountain Rangers commander

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has extended its thanks to the former commanding officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers for his years of service in the community.

Lt.-Col. Amadeo Vecchio appeared before council at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, as part of a delegation providing an update on the regiment’s activities and its recent change in command.

“I look back, and we've set our soldiers up for success in order to meet whatever the country and the Prime Minister and cabinet wants of us. In other words, on the domestic front, and on the expeditionary front overseas,” Vecchio said.

“I can tell you that being in command is a lonely affair. Because though decisions have to be made, sometimes they're tough love decisions, but you do it and you balance it so that we set up our members for success and I think that's the pinnacle.”

Vecchio thanked the mayor, councillors and community members for supporting the regiment.

Lt.-Col. Torry White assumed command of the Rocky Mountain Rangers from the outgoing Vecchio in a formal ceremony held in Prince George in September.

White said this year, the Rocky Mountain Rangers are taking part in a number of unit exercises in the Williams Lake area and have an opportunity for a deployment to Fort Polk, La., a U.S. military base renamed Fort Johnson last summer.

“Another exercise in Alaska, some live-fire training in Wainwright, Alta., and a number of operational deployments scheduled for the U.K., Germany, Latvia, Iraq and Jordan,” he said.

White said the Rocky Mountain Rangers have about 200 members split between Prince George and Kamloops, and the “No. 1 priority” is recruiting.

“We are definitely open for business on the recruiting front. Our second priority remains support operations, and a number of folks as I've said will be heading out the door this year,” White said.

Council heard the primary reserve infantry regiment is a part-time component of the Canadian Armed Forces, and was established in 1908. Local members have contributed to actions in Afghanistan and Bosnia, and have taken part in missions in Iraq and Kuwait.

Rocky Mountain Rangers have also helped respond to wildfires across the province, including during the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season.

Council moved to send a letter of thanks to Vecchio for his five years of service as commanding officer for the Rocky Mountain Rangers.