Intoxicated man arrested in Kamloops in connection with Skeetchestn assault

Photo: Castanet

A man is facing multiple charges of assault with a weapon after allegedly breaching a no-contact order on the Skeetchestn reserve.

The man, who is not being named to protect the privacy of the victim, was arrested in Kamloops last Friday when police responded to a report of a man refusing to leave a location in the 500-block of Notre Dame Drive.

Hours earlier, Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP had been at a residence on the Skeetchestn reserve searching for the man as part of an investigation into assault and breach of no-contact allegations.

“The officer took the suspect into custody and he was held for court,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

The man is being held in police custody awaiting his next appearance on Feb. 23. He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information related to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2024-4792.