Kamloops homeowner files lawsuit, blames rat infestation on fire-damaged property next door

Photo: Shannon Moore A Brocklehurst home damaged by a fire in 2022. The neighbouring property owner says nothing has been done to address the unsightly property, which has become a hazard.

A Kamloops landlord has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $9,000 from the former owner of a house next to hers that was gutted by fire more than a year ago,.

Shannon Moore owns a rental property in the 500-block of Desmond Street in Brocklehurst — next door to 561 Desmond St., which was significantly damaged in a blaze on Oct. 23, 2022.

Speaking to Castanet for a story last year, Moore said the fire-damaged home became a costly hazard, attracting rats and homeless people.

In her notice of claim, which was filed last week in Kamloops provincial court, Moore is seeking $9,156.35 from Halina Kokiet, who owned 561 Desmond St. when the fire broke out.

In Moore’s notice of claim, she said the problems started last spring when the weather warmed and the vacant house began to attract to people and animals.

Moore said the damaged home soon became infested with rats, and last May a rat got into her house next door and chewed through a pipe, causing more than $6,200 in damage.

She said she has also received a $2,385 quote to replace a window that suffered thermal cracks during the blaze.

Moore said the damaged home has since been sold.

Once she has been served, Kokiet will have 14 days to respond to Moore’s allegations.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.