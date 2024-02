Photo: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a man wanted on warrants.

Kamloops RCMP are seeking Travis Allen Sauls, 38, who is wanted on two warrants for driving while prohibited.

Sauls is described as male, standing 5-foot-7, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Sauls has a tattoo of a “battle axe warrior” on his right hand.

Anyone with information related to Sauls whereabouts are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.