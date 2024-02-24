Kamloops Museum encourages visitors to day trip as part of new exhibition

Photo: Castanet

A new exhibition at the Kamloops Museum and Archives explores what it was like to enjoy the modest pleasure of a day trip a century ago.

In a news release, the Kamloops Museum and Archives said its exhibit, titled GO, draws on the J.H. Clements family collection from its archives.

The exhibit presents photographs, objects and activities that can be completed throughout the community.

Activities include sharing a photo of a day trip to one of the locations showcased in the exhibition with one of the museum’s social media accounts. Select photos will be displayed in the exhibit.

Starting in March, the museum will also host a monthly picture puzzle, with clues revealed each week at the museum and on social media channels.

Those who correctly solve the puzzle and post their answer online or on a card at the museum will be entered into a draw.

The Museum will also be renting out local road trip kits for various curated activities.

A kit can be reserved online and must be returned to the museum. Photos from the curated activities can be entered in a grand prize draw.

The exhibition and activities will run from Feb. 24 to June 22.

More information on the exhibition and activities is available online.