Report of unresponsive person leads Kamloops Mounties to wanted man, firearms

Guns seized during arrest

Kamloops Mounties say a report of an unresponsive person in a running vehicle led to the arrest of a man wanted for an August robbery and the seizure of two guns.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to a parking lot in the 400-block of 10th Avenue on Monday, at about 3:30 p.m., where they found a Honda Pilot — which was later reported as stolen.

“Officers turned off the vehicle and recognized a man inside as wanted on an arrest warrant related to a Kamloops robbery in August,” Evelyn said.

The man was later released on bail with a next court appearance set for Thursday.

Evelyn said two long guns were found and seized from the vehicle, and Mounties have launched an investigation into prohibited driving, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of a release order.

Police are also investigating the theft of motor vehicle report.

Evelyn said the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the suspect received a 24-hour driving prohibition related to drug impairment.

Anyone with video or dash camera footage, or information connected to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

