TRU looks to raise $48K during annual Day of Giving drive

Thompson Rivers University is looking to raise $48,000 as part of its its Day of Giving campaign, with the funds going towards students and their education.

The 2024 Day of Giving event runs for 48 hours next week and organizers are looking to raise $1,000 per hour.

The university said supporters can contribute their donations to the fund of their choice, including donating to the TRU WolfPack, student scholarships, Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada, the Williams Lake endowed fund and healthcare student equipment fund.

“We encourage donations of any amount during Day of Giving. The collective support has a real, meaningful impact for students,” said TRU associate vice-president advancement Kim Cassar Torreggiani.

“Kamloops is such a giving community, and we are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support and generosity.”

The university said this year’s event will include student engagement activities and giving challenges, as well as a booth at the March 1 Kamloops Blazers game.

The University raised over $54,000 during last year’s event, with the money raised going toward lab kits for nursing and respiratory therapy students.

More information on each of the funds that can be donated to are available online.

The event begins midnight on Feb. 29 and runs to March 1.