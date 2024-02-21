Kamloops Mounties searching for man not seen since Valentine's Day

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Ferit Genc, 36, has been missing since Feb. 14.

Police are searching for a Kamloops man who has been missing for a week.

Ferit Genc, 36, was reported missing to police on Feb. 18, and his last known contact was on Feb. 14.

“It is possible that Ferit may have left Kamloops and be elsewhere in the Okanagan,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“If you are or know where Ferit is, please contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment as soon as possible so we can confirm his wellbeing.”

Genc stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds. He has black and grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black sneakers and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Genc's whereabouts is asked to phone the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.