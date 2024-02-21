City of Kamloops budget meeting attendees voice support for climate levy

Photo: Castanet David Hallinan, corporate services director for the City of Kamloops, presents on the 2024 budget during a Tuesday public meeting.

A City of Kamloops budget meeting Tuesday night drew more than 50 attendees, many of whom were there to show support for the city’s climate action levy.

Earlier Tuesday, council’s committee of the whole, staring down a provisional 10.8 per cent tax increase and looking for savings, voted 5-3 in favour of reducing the amount of money collected in 2024 through the climate action levy — an annual 0.35 per cent taxation-based contribution which funds initiatives laid out in the Community Climate Action Plan. The recommendation has yet to go before council for final approval.

Stickers showing an illustration of a bicycle and indicating support for the levy could be seen affixed to the jackets of several people at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, where council members and about 20 city staffers were on hand to answer questions about this year’s budget and supplemental asks being considered.

Deb Alore of the Kamloops Cycling Coalition estimated she handed out more than 20 stickers over the course of the evening, adding she was “a little disappointed" committee members recommended halving the climate levy this year.

“That's a great concern to anybody that has experienced recent history in Kamloops with the smoke and just knows that climate issues [are] something that has to be addressed,” she said.

She noted two supplemental budget items up for discussion this year are also related to active transportation, geared towards improving walkability in Barnhartvale and Rose Hill.

“With that coming to my attention, of course it does only make sense to pay attention not only to the meeting, but to come here and visibly show up and let council know that there's a large contingent in Kamloops that want to spend their tax dollars on climate action and active transportation — we willingly will pay for that,” Alore said.

Climate levy draws support

Alore said an open letter to council, spearheaded by Transition Kamloops’ Gisela Ruckert, has already garnered about 250 signatures in support of the climate action levy.

“That climate action funding, even at its whole rate that was originally proposed and approved two years ago, that cost the average taxpayer somewhere between $8 and $9 a year," she said.

"And I think the vast majority of Kamloopsians probably think that’s not an unaffordable amount of money to spend to take action on things like active transportation initiatives."

Though some were opposed to tax hikes, most at the meeting supported the idea. Hamish Plommer said he attended Tuesday’s meeting to support active transportation and the climate action levy.

“It’s just such an important thing, because to me, as you leave it longer and longer to do those different things like cycle paths, it's just more and more difficult to get them to built,” he said.

Another climate levy supporter noted another supplemental budget item, aimed at funding drainage projects to reduce the risk of damage during rainfall or flooding events, was related to climate change.

“What do we put up with every summer, all this smoke? Climate change," Plommer said.

"Why would people want to come here to the Tournament Capital of Canada to participate in sports when they can't breathe? That’s climate change."

Budget process, other supplemental asks discussed

Other people attended to learn more about the city’s budget process. Attendees heard a 20 minute presentation from David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, about the budget and all supplemental items being considered this year.

John Piggin said he attended to educate himself about the “workings of the city.”

“I am a little concerned about a 10.8 per cent tax increase, but I do get it,” Piggin said, adding he understands the challenges the city is under, including pressures from inflation.

“I think that sometimes you have to spend money to save money, for instance, like on drainage,” Piggin said.

He added he also thinks a supplemental budget item looking into setting up the Heritage House parking area for vendors to use — thereby avoiding costly damage to green space in Riverside Park — makes sense.

Another attendee told Castanet she was disappointed there wasn’t an open mic portion of the evening.

Kamloops residents can weigh in on the supplemental budget items through the city’s Let’s Talk page.

Council will finalize the budget and vote on supplemental budget items during its March 5 meeting.