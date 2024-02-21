Palestine Solidarity Kamloops organizing Wednesday demonstration at MP office

Photo: Palestine Solidarity Kamloops

A sing-in event in support of a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is slated to be held in front of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

Palestine Solidarity Kamloops is organizing the demonstration, which they said will be a family-friendly musical event.

The demonstration will take place at 275 Seymour St., from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Palestine Solidarity Kamloops has launched a petition which is intended to be delivered to Caputo.

The group is calling on the MP to press the federal government to support a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian interventions, and to investigate whether Canadian weapons have been used against Palestinians.