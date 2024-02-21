High-tech scanner left out of Kamloops cancer centre plan could be funded by donors: BC Cancer

Photo: Castanet PET/CT scanner in Kelowna.

Kamloops-area residents will still be reliant on Kelowna for certain cancer screening services even when the proposed $359 million cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital is built by 2028.

That's because BC Cancer Kelowna will continue to support the Interior in PET/CT scanning, as the Kamloops centre is currently not pegged to have one as part of the new project now under the procurement process.

However, Sarah Roth, head of the BC Cancer Foundation says the organization will fundraise to bring one to Kamloops if BC Cancer says it's a priority.

“If we are asked to fundraise for any of the BC Cancer Centres, we absolutely look forward to considering whatever it is they ask us to support," Roth said. "BC Cancer Foundation is ready and willing to support at any of the cancer centres, including Kamloops."

B.C.’s Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced earlier this month the Kamloops cancer centre had its business plan approved and is expected to break ground in 2025.

The announcement, however, came with the revelation the facility would not include a PET/CT scanner included in it, despite remarks the minister made last November suggesting the contrary.

PET/CT scanner detects cancer early

Roth said a PET/CT is one of the more definitive imaging tests which also identifies where the cancer cells are in the human body.

Positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, when combined with computed tomography (CT), allows doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancers, according to the BC Cancer Centre Foundation.

PET detects how active a cell is — often determining the presence of disease — while CT detects a lesion’s location, as well as changes in its size or shape. When both imaging is combined into a single scanner, cancer can be more accurately detected in the body.

“Usually you just need one scan, so it's not as frequent of a treatment as radiation or chemotherapy,” Roth said.

She said there are more than 2,000 such scans done annually at BC Cancer Vancouver.

There are currently four PET/CT scanners operating in BC — two in Vancouver, one in Victoria and one in Kelowna.

The BC Cancer Foundation completed a $5-million fundraiser to bring the PET/CT scanner to Kelowna. The province kicked in the remaining funds for the $10.5 million project.

The foundation also raised $5 million for the PET/CT scanner in Victoria.

“The fact that we were able to fundraise to bring a scanner to Kelowna was huge for the Interior region, because they used to have to travel to Vancouver, which is a lot farther,” Roth told Castanet Kamloops.

Kamloops cancer centre will still have latest tech

While not currently slated to include a PET/CT scanner, the new BC Cancer centre for Kamloops will have three, state-of-the art high energy radiation treatment linear accelerators delivering radiation treatment residents currently have to travel elsewhere to obtain.

As a new facility, Roth said Kamloops’ cancer centre will have the latest technology.

She said its CT simulator will enable physicians to see clearly where the cancer is in a patient’s body and simulate the radiation treatment before a person even enters the linear accelerator and receive treatment, so people are not exposed to more radiation than they need.

“This is important because it guides the treatment so that it's the most precise that can be,” Roth said.

Cancer diagnosis expected to rise

There are currently six in B.C. — Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George, Abbotsford, Surrey and Vancouver.

The governing BC NDP plan to build additional cancer centres in Kamloops, Nanaimo, Surrey and Burnaby, bringing the number of facilities in B.C. to 10 as cancer diagnosis are expected to become more prevalent.

Roth said the World Health Organization is predicting that by 2050 there will be a 77 per cent increase in cancer diagnosis globally, fuelled largely by tobacco use, alcohol use, obesity and smoking. She said B.C. is predicting a a 43 per cent increase in new cancer diagnoses in the next decade.

“We have to build for the future,” Roth said. “Our lifespan is going up and cancer is primarily a disease of the aging.”