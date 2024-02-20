No injuries after weekend collision leaves median damaged near Overlanders Bridge, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Twitter Emergency responders dealt with a single-vehicle collision near the on-ramp to the Overlanders Bridge Friday evening.

Mounties say no one was injured over the weekend when a vehicle plowed into the centre median along Victoria Street West near the on ramp to Overlanders Bridge.

Kamloops RCMP responded at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the 300-block of Victoria Street West. Paramedics and Kamloops Fire Rescue also attended and police set up traffic control, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

The collision caused a break in the concrete and caution tape and cones have since been placed around the damaged section.

Evelyn said there was only one person in the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

She also said no violation tickets or driving prohibitions were issued at the scene. She said no arrest was made and there is no anticipation police will recommend any criminal code charges against the driver.

The median was also struck last April by a Mercedes-Benz. In that instance, the vehicle rode up the median and proceeded to take down two adjacent light standards before coming to rest.

The driver and passenger of that vehicle fled on foot while a third passenger was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with minor injuries.

The median was installed in 2022 to block access to the right-hand northbound lane when the stoplight for oncoming traffic from Summit Drive was decommissioned.