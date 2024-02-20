Sun Peaks on to next round of voting in Mackenzie Top Peak contest

Photo: KTW file

Sun Peaks Resort has cracked the Top 10 in a contest looking to award Canada’s most engaged ski community with $100,000 toward a sustainability project.

Sun Peaks is sitting fifth out of 10 finalists following the first round of voting in the Mackenzie Top Peak contest.

The contest bills itself as a national competition and call to action for ski communities. The winner is awarded $100,000 for a project of their choosing.

If successful, Sun Peaks Resort officials have said they plan to use the prize money to build a permanent ski/boarder cross course on Sundance, reduce water consumption and provide more season-long training opportunities for local athletes.

