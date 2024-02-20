Canada Games Pool closes abruptly Tuesday due to fecal incident, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops

The Canada Games Pool at the Tournament Capital Centre was closed abruptly Tuesday morning, with swimmers now being directed to the Westsyde Pool.

The City of Kamloops is reporting an incident involving fecal matter has the pool closed until Wednesday.

"Due to an incident at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre, we will be closed today and reopen at 6 a.m. tomorrow," a post from the municipality on Twitter stated.

"We take the health and safety of our facility very seriously, and we appreciate your understanding as we take the time to follow our protocols."

Pool pass holders are being asked to use the Westsyde Pool for the time being.

The city's swim schedule can be viewed online.