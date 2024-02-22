TRU's board of governors to receive information on $10M pedestrian overpass

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a proposed pedestrian overpass across Summit Drive.

Thompson Rivers University’s board of governors will soon be given the rundown on the “issue” with a $10-million pedestrian overpass on which the city wants to see progress sooner than later.

The price tag of a pedestrian and bicycle overpass is intended to be split equality between the university and the City of Kamloops, however a location for the bridge has not yet been agreed upon.

City council heard earlier this month that TRU has hired a consultant to complete a third independent review of the projects potential location. The results are expected in April.

Two previous engineering studies were undertaken in 2012 and 2022 and city staff said they were confident in the current proposed location.

Accused of 'playing games'

"I'm bothered by TRU, which said in 2023 that this could be built in two years — so we were gung-ho," Coun. Dale Bass said during a Feb. 6 city council meeting.

"Now they’re playing games, now they’re talking of other locations."

Council voted to send a letter to TRU, seeking clarity on the study’s purpose and to make it clear the city won’t consider changing the project’s location.

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of administration and finance, told Castanet Kamloops the university was “agnostic” about the location of the bridge, but previous studies hadn’t taken into account the expected growth of TRU campus and how students and residents will move through the area.

"We want to make sure that people are using it and that people will use it, and that it doesn't become a $10-million artifact that no one uses and doesn't make the right connections,” he said.

The university’s board of governors will be provided information on the situation during its meeting on Friday.