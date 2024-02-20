BC SPCA officers seize 31 dogs from Clearwater home as part of animal cruelty investigation

Photo: BCSPCA These dogs were seized from a property in Clearwater following an animal cruelty investigation.

The BC SPCA has seized 31 dogs from a property in Clearwater as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

In a news release, the agency said a variety of dogs of all ages were seized — including dachshunds, poodles, miniature schnauzers and a number of mixed poodle breeds.

According to the BC SPCA, the dogs’ owner had been keeping them in a dark building without adequate heating or bedding. Conditions were also described as unsanitary and the building contained a strong ammonia smell. The owner was not providing the proper veterinary care or socialization for the dogs, the SPCA release says.

One of the dachshunds had a metastasized abdominal tumour so large it was dragging on the ground. Upon being examined by a BC SPCA vet, the dog was euthanized due to its age and the late stage of the cancer.

The BC SPCA said people need to do their homework when purchasing dogs, noting the breeder from which the animals were seized was meeting with potential buyers in parking lots — a red flag that the pups might not be receiving proper care, according to the agency.

The BC SPCA advised that if a breeder will not let buyers visit the dogs where they are being housed, they should not be purchased.

It is not known at this time when the Clearwater dogs will be available for adoption as they will require extensive rehabilitation. The BC SPCA says it will be recommending charges against the dogs’ owner.

Anyone who can help these dogs and other animals in need at the BC SPCA are asked to make a donation online.

Last January, the BC SPCA rescued 15 Cpuppies from a breeder in the Clearwater area who was selling the puppies for profit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of those dogs were said to be extremely emaciated and being kept in "horrific" conditions outside in pens with no food amidst sub-zero temperatures, but some have since been adopted.