SD73 could join Kamloops city council for talks with province about space crunch

The Kamloops-Thompson school district may be joining city council at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention to tell provincial officials to “get their s--t together" on new housing plans that fail to address capital funding for new schools.

At a special meeting Thursday evening between School District 73's board of education and Kamloops city council, Mayor Reid Hammer-Jackson questioned whether the school district “had any thoughts” on the city’s target of constructing over 4,200 units in the next five years.

“We don't have space for current students in many areas, especially if they're going to be densifying areas that we already have space pressures," said SD73 board chair Heather Grieve.

"Is there going to be school funding and capital funding for new schools that come with that request?”

The school district is currently facing a severe space crunch, with 10 schools over 120 per cent capacity utilization and 57 portables being used at the beginning of the school year.

SD73 is predicting schools in Kamloops will hit an average of 106 per cent capacity by 2029, despite two additional elementary schools opening next fall and two new schools moving forward with ministry support.

“Right now, in Kamloops, we have three and a half elementary schools in portables,” said SD73 trustee John O’Fee.

“We’re at a breaking point with a lot of our schools right now at 140 per cent capacity — it’s not even debatable that we need construction.”

The school district is growing at around 150 students a year, equivalent to the size of a small elementary school.

Grieve said the ministry doesn’t provide funding for portables and all expenses come out of the school district’s operating funds.

“If we're looking at adding enough portables to accommodate that kind of influx of population, it will alter our district capital and increases challenges fo us,” she said.

“I think there are opportunities for mayor, council and the board of education to actually really work together in what we do in terms of looking at both housing requests along with school requests and say, as always we want to assist and meet those target goals, these are what need to be promised or committed to us before we actually can be successful.”

Coun. Dale Bass questioned why the school district should pay for the portables and said she thought council and the board of education should be coordinating.

“Maybe we should talk about you attending UBCM this year. Some of you come with us and sit in meetings with the ministry and tell them to get their shit together — excuse the language,” she said.

Grieve said the board would welcome the opportunity to attend the convention, calling it "fantastic."

The 2024 UBCM convention will take place from Sep. 16 to Sept. 20 in Vancouver.