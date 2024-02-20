TNRD expanding fines for disposing of inappropriate materials through recycling

Photo: TNRD

More fines will be on the books as of next month for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District as it expands its mandatory recyclable material bylaw.

As of March, the bylaw will now prohibit all materials regulated by the provincial Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program and amounts of other easily-recyclable items, in addition to cardboard, from beings sent to the landfill.

“The purpose of this bylaw is to make sure that recyclable materials are properly disposed of and kept out of our landfills,” Adriana Mailloux, TNRD's manager of solid waste and recycling, said in a news release.

The bylaw was first implemented in 2022 and only applied to corrugated cardboard, but was updated in 2023.

A fine can be issued when a commercial or municipal load of waste contains more than 10 per cent corrugated cardboard, residential packaging, printed paper — including mixed containers, fibre, styrofoam, flexible plastics, and glass — or beverage containers. The fine is 50 per cent of what the disposal fee for the entire load would be.

Fines will also be issued if loads contain any number of EPR materials — antifreeze, batteries, electronics, paints, fluorescent lightbulbs, mattresses and boxsprings, tires, gasoline and diesel, oil, oil filter and oil containers, flammable liquids, propane tanks and pharmaceutical products.

Fines for those materials will be unit-based at $50 per unit.

The bylaw requires all haulers disposing of solid waste at any TNRD or City of Kamloops solid waste facility to ensure their loads do not contain the prohibited materials.

TNRD bylaw officers will conduct enforcement on all commercial, municipal and residential loads. Facility staff, such as scale attendants, will not have the authority to issue fines.

To assist haulers with informing customers of this bylaw, the TNRD has created educational materials and signage for their display.