Stankoven gets call up to NHL, could make Stars debut Tuesday in New York

Photo: Texas Stars Logan Stankoven has been called up by the NHL's Dallas Stars. The Kamloops native could play in the club's game Tuesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Logan Stankoven is headed to New York, where he could make his long-awaited NHL debut in the most famous arena in sports.

The 20-year-old Kamloops product, who has been among the AHL scoring leaders so far this season (24-33-57) with the Texas Stars, was called up Tuesday morning by the Dallas Stars.

Stankoven is expected to wear No. 11 for the Stars, who play the New York Rangers today at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is just after 4 p.m. B.C. time.

Last year’s captain of the Kamloops Blazers, Stankoven was drafted by Dallas in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has yet to suit up for a regular season NHL game.