Kamloops group hoping to establish local car share formally incorporates co-op

A Kamloops group has cruised past a milestone on its journey to establish a local car share — an initiative the founding directors say will drive cost savings and efficiencies while helping the environment.

The founding directors of Propel Us Carshare Co-op gathered at the North Kamloops Library on Friday, Feb. 9 to sign the necessary documents to formally incorporate the co-operative.

“I feel very excited to be starting this project,” said Miles Pruden, a director and the initiator of the project.

“I hope that over the next few years, we get to the point where we start saving Kamloopsians a lot of time, money and hassle — and just making life better and more affordable for everybody.”

Pruden said he raised the idea of starting up a car share at last year’s Climate Action Fest, an event which saw dozens of Kamloops residents gather to pitch, discuss and vote on ideas that could make the community more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Along with some of the other projects discussed at the event, Propel Us received some funding from Transition Kamloops to help with initial work to get the idea off the ground. Daphane Nelson was secured as a co-op developer.

“This is a community service-based organization, which means that we are not here to make zillions of dollars on the business of the car share. Rather, we are looking to create it as affordably as as possible, given the business model,” Nelson said.

The carshare is intended to operate by having clusters of vehicles parked in designated areas — places where there are the greatest number of car share members nearby. Pruden said they intend to focus initially on downtown and Tranquille, and eventually Sahali and around TRU.

Members will be able to access an app which will allow them to identify and book an available vehicle. Drivers will park the cars back where they found them, in the designated spots.

Pruden said this model will work best for people who work from home and occasionally use a car, or households which use one car and sometimes require a second vehicle.

“Instead of buying a full extra car and needing a place to park that car and needing to maintain insurance on a car they rarely use, they'll just be able to use their car and then borrow the car share when they need it,” he said, adding there will be options for vehicle types — from electric cars to trucks.

He said there will be a vetting process for members, but it will be minimal. The membership cost is yet to be determined as Propel Us is still in the business planning stage, but directors said they aim to keep the entry barrier low.

“One of the goals, at least for us, is to break down barriers to people who don't have the access and the ability to afford a car on their own,” said founding director Peter Schulz.

Elwira Rosiak, another director, noted the service would bring independence for people like her mom, who is a frequent transit user but relies on family and friends when she does need to occasionally access a vehicle.

“Wouldn't that be great if you could just run your errands, be independent, and not always ask for help,” Rosiak said.

Based on a $1,057 average cost of car ownership — a number obtained through a few sources, including Ratehub and Finder — and the average spend for car share users as per Modo's data, Pruden estimated the car share could save a resident about $877 per month.

He said he expects nearly 6,000 cars could be removed from Kamloops streets if residents have access to a car share, reducing traffic congestion, carbon emissions, and wear and tear on city streets.

Pruden is also involved with Propolis Housing Cooperative, a non-profit aiming to bring a unique affordable housing development to the North Shore. He noted the cost of parking is also a huge factor in the cost of housing.

“We can just do things so much better if we have a car share — and if we couple it with parking reductions in housing, we can just all be richer and more sustainable,” he said.

Directors said the next steps include business planning and applying for grants to help Propel Us on its way. Pruden said he envisions the first car on the road in a few years — two, optimistically, but possibly three.