Kamloops quartet raises $1,300 for local youth with Singing Valentines

Photo: Slow No Tempo Local a cappella group Slow No Tempo. L-R: Graham Specht, Grant Huffman, Ryan Noakes, Simon Walter.

Kamloops a cappella group Slow No Tempo says this year’s Singing Valentines fundraiser was its most successful to date, raising $1,300 to support A Way Home Kamloops.

In a news release, the quartet said it made 32 deliveries across the city this year — including eight downtown, six in Sahali, five in Westsyde and three in Aberdeen.

Slow No Tempo made two stops each in North Kamloops, Brocklehurst and the Mount Paul area, and one stop each in Valleyview, Juniper Ridge, Batchelor Heights and Pineview.

“It is always an incredible privilege and pleasure to be entrusted with delivering messages of love and caring throughout the city,” said quartet member Ryan Noakes in a statement.

“We share in beautiful moments, seeing the full emotional impact of the delivery and telling people they are loved, cherished, respected and valued. We also enjoy watching people get epically embarrassed, join in on the song, and all the myriad of other reactions.

“And we’re doing it for a great cause every year.”

Slow No Tempo thanked everyone who ordered a Singing Valentine this year, noting the money raised will go directly to help youth in the community. In its statement, the quartet said youth who might otherwise be homeless will be connected with housing, training, education, financial support and health resources.

Kamloops residents are invited to weigh in on which charity should be the recipient of next year’s fundraiser, with a nomination form available on the Slow No Tempo website.