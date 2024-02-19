Kamloops council committee to review eight supplemental budget items

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council will be asked Tuesday to consider eight additions to the 2024 budget and five-year financial plan — including funding a new Kamloops Fire Rescue response unit to help tackle an increasing number of medical calls.

This year’s supplemental budget items will be reviewed during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the business cases during a public meeting at McArthur Island Sport Centre Lounge on Tuesday evening.

In a report prepared for the committee meeting, city staff proposed spending more than $1 million in 2024 to set up a medical response unit based out of the Brocklehurst fire station. According to the report, KFR provides support to BC EHS for emergency medical calls, which have seen a dramatic increase in recent years.

“The medical response unit would free up the front-line engine and four crew members that would currently respond to these events, allowing them to focus on fire protection, training and other core services,” the report said.

“This would reduce the risk of a delayed response, as units are currently often tied up with medical calls assisting or waiting for the arrival of BC Emergency Health Services.”

The SUV, staffed with two responders, would serve as the initial daytime response unit for all medical calls on the North Shore and downtown areas, and would help fire suppression staff during large events.

The capital cost is estimated to be $126,000, including $103,000 for an SUV and $18,000 for medical equipment. The operating cost is estimated to be $953,000 including wages, PPE, training, fuel and vehicle maintenance.

Staff proposed paying for the response unit using $126,000 from the city’s working capital reserve, and $953,000 from taxation. This would raise current 2024 taxation projections by 0.71 per cent, an increase of $17.70 for the average home. If the costs are approved by council, recruitment and procurement would start in spring 2024.

City eyes new technology for waste trucks

The city’s sanitation division is asking council for approval to add routing and artificial intelligence technology to its fleet of solid waste trucks — a move which could result in more efficiencies and cost savings in future years, according to a staff report.

According to the city, crews use paper maps to complete waste collection routes. Routing technology would help avoid potential missed collections, which result in an estimated annual cost of $45,000.

The report said AI technology is used by other municipal collectors to avoid high contamination in recycling — which cost the City of Kamloops $65,000 in penalties in 2022. The technology can scan materials from carts as they are tipped, identifying common types of contamination and preparing a letter along with a photo of the contamination to be sent to residents.

Staff recommend installing routing technology on all 17 side-loading trucks, and AI technology on seven recycling trucks. The project would be funded through the city’s solid waste reserve. According to the city, this will cost about $271,750 in 2025 and 2026, with a potential return on investment by 2027.

Sidewalk, streetscape projects considered

A trio of sidewalk and streetscape projects have been included for consideration as supplemental budget items.

These include a sidewalk project on Todd Road in Barnhartvale, which is supported by the Robert R. Clemitson Elementary parent advisory committee. The project is estimated to cost about $1.7 million, and would be funded through long-term debt starting in 2025.

The pedestrian pathway on Rose Hill Road, requested by residents at Hidden Valley mobile home park, would cost about $2 million, and would also be funded through long-term debt in 2025-2026.

A streetscape improvement project in the 500-block of Victoria Street is “highly anticipated” by the downtown business community, according to city staff. While much of the necessary $3 million in project funding has been planned for, staff say an increase of $775,000 is needed due to rising construction costs. The money would be funded through short-term debt.

Drainage program funding, parking area study up for discussion

City staff are also proposing spending $50,000 from the gaming reserve in 2024 to undergo a design study for the Heritage House parking area. Staff said adding water and power hookups for vendors could help with hosting events in Riverside Park, noting this would avoid potential damage to green space.

Staff recommend an increase in annual taxation funding in order to fund a number of drainage-related projects which would help mitigate the risk of significant damage caused by major rainfall or flooding events. While this wouldn’t have any impact on 2024 taxation, if approved by council, this would increase 2025 taxation by 1.45 per cent — about $39 for the average home.

The city has also proposed a 0.1 per cent tax increase in 2024 — about $2.64 for the average home — with similar annual 0.1 per cent tax increases from 2025 to 2027 in order to expand its funding agreement program. This program sees money directed to organizations which help deliver services which fall under council’s strategic plan, but outside of the city’s scope.

Residents can provide feedback on the supplemental budget items through the city's Let's Talk page, or at the public budget meeting at McArthur Island Sport Centre Lounge. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.