TRU women's volleyball heading to playoffs while men fight to the end

Photo: TRU WolfPack/Andrew Snucins

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women's volleyball team clinched a playoff spot for the first time in four years, as the men's team fought to the bitter end, making history in the progress.

The women's team bested the Mount Royal Cougars 3-1 Saturday night at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The win, combined with the last-placed Regina Cougars besting the Winnipeg Wesmen, allowed TRU to claim the eighth and final playoff spot, marking the first time the team will see postseason action since the 2019-20 season.

Brooklyn Olfert led the team with 15 kills on 40 attacks while Libby Meldrum added 31 assists, carving the way for the Wolfpack’s win. Ema Palkovicova added 14 for her final game of her university career.

"At some points we were a little flat, it's a long season and our level of play wasn't bad, we were just struggling to find some rhythm. But we found that rhythm in some critical moments that got us to the finish line,” said head coach Chad Grimm.

“So kudos to the girls for being able to take care of business not knowing that it could pay off with a spot in the playoffs.”

The squad will face off against the UBC Thunderbirds in a quarter-final, best-of-three series next weekend in Vancouver.

The men’s team fought until the very end despite having their playoff dreams extinguished earlier in the night when the Manitoba Bisons bested the Saskatchewan Huskies, clinching the final playoff spot.

The season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Mount Royal Cougars.

Sam Flowerday led the pack with 20 kills, surpassing Brad Gunther for the most kills in a single season in Wolfpack History and setting the third highest record in Canada West.

Sam Elgert added 33 assists, finishing his university career with 2273 in his university career — the second-highest in WolfPack history.

The game marked the end to a difficult season for the team following a multi-vehicle collision in November that killed team member Owyn McInnis and seriously injured Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

"I've been here for 18 years and I can guarantee that no other team that I've coached would get through this and I'm the most proud I've ever been of a group of guys,” said head coach Pat Hennelly.