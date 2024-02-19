Kamloops region forecast calls for mix of sun, cloud in coming week

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see wind up to 15 km/h, a high of 4 C and a mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day. Cloudy skies are predicted overnight with a low of -1 C.

Temperatures peak at 6 C on Tuesday as a mix of sun and cloud is predicted during the day. Cloudy periods will continue into the night with an overnight low of 0 C.

Wednesday will see sunny skies and a high of 6 C during the day. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of -1 C.

Skies will remain sunny on Thursday as temperatures peak at 6 C. Cloudy skies will return overnight as temperatures drop to a low of -1 C in the evening.

Friday is predicted to see cloudy skies throughout the day with a high of 9 C. A low of -1 C is forecast overnight as skies remain overcast.

Cloudy skies and highs around 9 C are forecast over the weekend.